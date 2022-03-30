CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is offering a special parking garage rate for Bridge Run participants.

The 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run will take place on Saturday, April 2nd – it begins along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant and comes to an end at Marion Square in the heart of downtown Charleston.

The city announced on Wednesday it will offer a special event flat parking rate of $5 for Bridge Run participants at three downtown parking garages.

It will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1st through 2:00 p.m. on race day.

The special event rate only applies at the following garages:

• Visitors Center Parking Garage on Mary Street between King and Meeting Streets

• S.C. Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street between East Bay and Concord Streets

• 34 St. Philip St. Garage on Saint Philip Street between George and Liberty Streets

City officials say cars must be parked in the garage Friday after 5:00 p.m. and removed by 2:00 p.m. on Saturday to receive the $5 rate.