MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We are less than two weeks away from the Cooper River Bridge Run.

This event is one of the biggest of the year for runners across South Carolina, but before the race kicks off there are some things a trainer here in the Lowcountry wants the runners to keep in mind.

Runners are getting those last few miles under their belt.

“So this will be the fourth year that I’m doing it,” Runner James Moore said. “Gotta get those intervals in before the race.”

Just a few miles down the road from the starting line, is Fleet Feet.

“We love all of the energy and excitement that the bridge run brings to our community,” Owner Amy Minkel said.

It’s a running apparel company that gets people geared up for race day, but also hosts bridge run training weeks before the race.

“We take them through just that gradual preparation of building their milage,” Minkel said.

Minkel’s advice to the runners, “Make sure that your nutrition, that you’ve eaten well over the course of the week, that you’re hydrated really well. Layer your clothing. Pay attention to what the weather is going to be and layer so if it’s a little chilly first thing in the morning you can take a layer off and still stay comfortable.”

However, most importantly, she says to enjoy every minute of it.

“Just really take your time and have fun enjoy the scenery and make some new friends along the way,” Minkel said.

If you haven’t registered yet but you want to run it, you can still sign up. Click here.