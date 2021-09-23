How to prepare yourself for the Cooper River Bridge Run

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of runners and walkers are gearing up for the 44th annual Cooper River Bridge Run.

It’s the first race in more than two years because of the pandemic and runners are ready to take on Charleston’s 10K this weekend.

“This can be an exhausting race,” said Dr. Valerie Scott, who is a family physician with Roper St. Francis Primary Care. She’s participated in the Cooper River Bridge Run herself and knows firsthand how to make sure you’re ready for the big race.

“It’s a 10K- there is elevation, for those of us in Charleston and there’s a lot of people present, so you know please listen to your body, slow down if you need to,” said Dr. Scott.

Thousands will be crossing the finish line after getting over the Ravenel Bridge and racers need to make sure they’re hydrated.

“Hydrate starting the day or two before the race. Drinking water during the race is an added extra, but you need to go into the race very well hydrated,” said Dr. Scott and it’s important to be aware of what your body is telling you.

She also recommends not drinking alcohol or sodas the night before because it can cause dehydration and cramping when you’re exercising.

Eating well is important the night before you take on the big race, so you can feel energized. Carbohydrates, such as a spaghetti dinner, rather than food with high fats will give you some more fuel to keep going.

Rest also makes a difference by helping your body function. She recommends getting seven to eight hours of sleep the night before the race.

“If you’re feeling something pull it’s not ‘no pain no gain.’ Stop, walk, cover, and then you can move on and maybe run some more,” said Dr. Scott.

If you haven’t trained and you have already signed up make sure you’re not pushing yourself past your limit.

“You can jog a little bit, but don’t push yourself,” said Dr. Scott.

Remember walking is also an option if you’re not a runner.

“None of us are going to qualify for the prize. There are already professional runners at the finish line when you start, so just enjoy the day and have a great run,” said Dr. Scott.

Race day is Saturday, September 25th.