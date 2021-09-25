It’s race day! The Lowcountry’s Cooper River Bridge Run makes its exciting return 🏃🏃‍♀️

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry’s fast-paced, thrilling, and challenging Cooper River Bridge Run returns for its 44th run after a two-year hiatus with thousands of participants from the tri-county area and beyond.

Early Saturday morning, over 25,000 runners met at the starting line feeling confident with one elite runner preparing for the Boston Marathon happening in just a couple of weeks.

“I’m just going to focus on where I am in the race and try to hang with the group as long as I can and hopefully that’ll be to the finish,” says runner Nell Rojas.

Many other runners were first-timers and feeling adrenaline-charged while also enjoying the nice fall weather, with one couple running together for the first time.

“We’re just going to enjoy it the weather’s fantastic. It’s really enjoyable to be back,” says one male runner.

Irv Batten is one of the race’s directors and even though the run limited its capacity, Batten still feels proud of the runners and the event itself.

“I can’t wait to get downtown to see the finishers and stuff. It was a blast watching them start. We’re just overjoyed that we can do a live event and keep it safe and stuff,” says Batten.

First-time bridge runner 33-year-old Nell Rojas, from Arizona, was the first female elite runner to cross the finish line out of 10 other elite females.

“I mean the for me the goal always is don’t let the girls go. Try to hang on for as long as possible and make your move at the end,” Rojas says.

The Cooper River Bridge Run continues to serve a model for health for many through its promotion of physical activity and healthy living.