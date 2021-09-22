Multiple COVID safety measures in place for the Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the first time in two years, organizers and participants are preparing for the Cooper River Bridge Run. The event was cancelled in 2020 and postponed from the spring to late September for this year’s run.

“Energy bridge run week is always high,” said Amy Minkel, the owner of Fleet Feet in Mount Pleasant. “Participants are really excited and determined and can’t wait to enjoy the festivities.”

But this year, there are many different COVID-19 safety measures in place for the event.

Participants must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test for the virus within 72 hours of the start of the Bridge Run Expo.

“We had it all set up and then the City of Charleston came back with the requirement to add the vaccination policy. It was a couple of weeks out so we basically had to do that and we’re gonna do the best we can to implement it,” said Irv Batten, the event’s organizer.

Masks are required at the pre-race expo on Thursday, on busses to the starting line, and in start corrals on race day.

Spectators will be allowed along the racecourse and at the Marion Square finish line, but organizers want people not to crowd participants.

“We’re not gonna stop anybody from being on the course or being at the finish festival. We just had to make that announcement that we would like to have spectators give the participants space in Marion Square,” said Batten.



Minkel says that most of the runners she has talked to are not complaining about COVID as much as the summer heat they have had to train in.

“Runners have been dealing with the high humidity levels and the heat and it not being the norm when they are normally training for this particular race,” said Minkel.

