Race day packets for bridge run participants available for pickup at 2021 Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Those participating in this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run are encouraged to pick up their race day packets at the 2021 Bridge Run Expo.

Race packets include participant bib numbers, computer timing chips, event information, and free sponsorship offers.

Runners will not be able to pick up packets on the day of the bridge run. Those who had packets mailed to them are not required to pick them up at the Expo.

Expo registration will be available depending on slot openings.

The Expo takes place September 23 from noon to 8 P.M. and September 24 from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. at the Charleston Area Convention Center.