CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Road closures will begin Friday in anticipation of Saturday’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

Delays are expected on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant beginning Friday at 9:00 a.m. as setup begins.

Beginning 10:00 p.m. Friday, the following roads will be closed:

George Street between King Street and Anson Street (expected to open 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

Meeting Street between George Street and Wentworth Street (expected to open around 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

The following road closures will take place Saturday:

Mount Pleasant:

Coleman Boulevard from Fairmount to Hibben will close at 3:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard from Chuck Dawley to Live Oak will close at 5:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard from Ravenel Bridge to Live Oak will close at 6:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 10:00 a.m.)

All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge will close at 7:00 a.m., with a diversion of all southbound traffic onto Mathis Ferry Road (expected to reopen around 11:00 a.m. or once all runners are clear)

Charleston:

Calhoun Street from Meeting Street to Anson Street will have resident-only traffic from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., at which point it will close entirely (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Calhoun Street from King street to East Bay Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 p.m.)

Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Meeting Street from John Street to Wentworth Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 pm.) **Wentworth and Society will be open until 7:00 AM unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure**

Charlotte Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Henrietta Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Elizabeth Street from Calhoun Street to Charlotte Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

George Street from East Bay Street to King Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Anson Street from Calhoun Street to Society Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street will close at 4:30 p.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Arthur Ravenel Bridge Wonderway Lane will close at 6:30 a.m. (will remain closed until bridge reopens)

Race Route will close at 6:00 a.m.:

Meeting Street from Romney Street to Woolfe Street and John Street to Hasell Street

Woolfe Street from Meeting Street to King Street

King Street from Cannon Street to Hasell Street

Wentworth Street from King Street to Meeting Street

Society Street from King Street to Meeting Street

George Street from King Street to Meeting Street

Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street

**The race route will reopen streets as runners finish and crews clear the roads. Most are expected to be open by noon.