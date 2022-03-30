CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Road closures will begin Friday in anticipation of Saturday’s Cooper River Bridge Run.
Delays are expected on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant beginning Friday at 9:00 a.m. as setup begins.
Beginning 10:00 p.m. Friday, the following roads will be closed:
- George Street between King Street and Anson Street (expected to open 2:00 p.m. Saturday)
- Meeting Street between George Street and Wentworth Street (expected to open around 2:00 p.m. Saturday)
The following road closures will take place Saturday:
Mount Pleasant:
- Coleman Boulevard from Fairmount to Hibben will close at 3:00 a.m.
- Coleman Boulevard from Chuck Dawley to Live Oak will close at 5:00 a.m.
- Coleman Boulevard from Ravenel Bridge to Live Oak will close at 6:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 10:00 a.m.)
- All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge will close at 7:00 a.m., with a diversion of all southbound traffic onto Mathis Ferry Road (expected to reopen around 11:00 a.m. or once all runners are clear)
Charleston:
- Calhoun Street from Meeting Street to Anson Street will have resident-only traffic from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., at which point it will close entirely (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- Calhoun Street from King street to East Bay Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 p.m.)
- Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- Meeting Street from John Street to Wentworth Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 pm.) **Wentworth and Society will be open until 7:00 AM unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure**
- Charlotte Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- Henrietta Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- Elizabeth Street from Calhoun Street to Charlotte Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- George Street from East Bay Street to King Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- Anson Street from Calhoun Street to Society Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street will close at 4:30 p.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)
- Arthur Ravenel Bridge Wonderway Lane will close at 6:30 a.m. (will remain closed until bridge reopens)
Race Route will close at 6:00 a.m.:
- Meeting Street from Romney Street to Woolfe Street and John Street to Hasell Street
- Woolfe Street from Meeting Street to King Street
- King Street from Cannon Street to Hasell Street
- Wentworth Street from King Street to Meeting Street
- Society Street from King Street to Meeting Street
- George Street from King Street to Meeting Street
- Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street
**The race route will reopen streets as runners finish and crews clear the roads. Most are expected to be open by noon.