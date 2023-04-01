MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From racers running in costume, to live music, and spectators cheering on participants to “get over it,” there is no shortage of fun and excitement during the Cooper River Bridge Run each year.

The mayors of Mount Pleasant and Charleston partnered to take on the run this year, in what may be the first time the mayors of each jurisdiction have participated in the annual run.

Once on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Saturday morning, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie decided to show off his jump roping skills.

It happened as a group, known as the 40+ Double Dutch, stopped near News 2’s Carolyn Murray during the 46th Cooper River Bridge Run.

Way to go, Mayor Haynie!

The race begins in Mount Pleasant and ends in downtown Charleston every year.