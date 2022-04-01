CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –Thousands of runners and walkers will participate in the 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday.

The annual event is traditionally held in the spring. But the race was moved to late September 2021 after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and canceled in 2020.

Organizers announced last month that nearly all its COVID-19 protocols would be lifted for the event. Participants will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19. Masks and hand sanitizer stations will be provided for those who wish to use them throughout the event.

“If you are feeling sick, we kindly ask you do not attend. We will continue to monitor COVID conditions and let all participants know if any further changes are required,” organizers said.

BUS SHUTTLES AND TRANSPORTATION

Buses will be available for transport between Charleston and Mount Pleasant on Saturday. Buses to the start line run from 5:00 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. and you will need your race bib to board the bus.

Return buses will leave from downtown Charleston beginning at 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. to get racers back to their parking areas.

Buses will be marked according to the four parking areas.

Strollers will not be permitted. For more information about bus shuttles, please click here.

Organizers say racers who purchased boat shuttle tickets, your name will be on a list at the dock. These tickets cost $10.00 and can be purchased with registration. Note: tickets typically sell out quickly.

Boat Ferry to Patriots Point leaves Fountain Walk Dock, (on Concord Street, just North of the SC Aquarium at the end of Calhoun Street)

Shuttle buses will transport participants to Coleman Blvd from Patriots Point to approximately 3/4 of a mile from the start. The return boats on race day cost $10 cash and tickets are not required (This is the route from Charleston to Mt. Pleasant) The dock is located about two miles from the start line.

SWEAT SHUTTLE

If you do not want to run with your bag, ‘sweat shuttle’ trucks will be located at the corner of Live Oak Drive at Coleman Boulevard and at Chuck Dawley Blvd. near the Sea Island Shopping Center. These trucks will take your bags (which must be pre-labeled with your name and phone number) until 7:40 a.m.

The truck will be parked at the end-of-race festival until 12:30 p.m.

THE STARTING LINE AND RACE ROUTE

The starting line for the Cooper River Bridge Run is located just ahead of Simmons Street in Mount Pleasant, and heat markers begin near the Moultrie Shopping Center.

Heats begin with the elite group, followed by Sub 40, under 45 mins, 45-50 mins, 50-60 mins, over 1 hour, and then walkers will round out the heat line up.

Organizers say you must wear your race bib number to be allowed on the course and on shuttles. Runners must position themselves by pace and color-coded heat numbers.

There will be porta johns’ stages along the race route, along with water and first aid sections for those who need them. Bands will also be positioned along the race route to pump you up for the big race!

The finish festival, which includes entertainment, food, vendors, souvenirs, and refreshments, will take place at Marion Square immediately following the race.

The race starts at 8:00 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

Several roads will begin closing in both Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston Friday in preparation for the Cooper River Bridge Run. See a full list of closures and times below:

Delays are expected on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant beginning Friday at 9:00 a.m. as setup begins.

Beginning 10:00 p.m. Friday, the following roads will be closed:

George Street between King Street and Anson Street (expected to open 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

Meeting Street between George Street and Wentworth Street (expected to open around 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

The following road closures will take place Saturday:

Mount Pleasant:

Coleman Boulevard from Fairmount to Hibben will close at 3:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard from Chuck Dawley to Live Oak will close at 5:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard from Ravenel Bridge to Live Oak will close at 6:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 10:00 a.m.)

All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge will close at 7:00 a.m., with a diversion of all southbound traffic onto Mathis Ferry Road (expected to reopen around 11:00 a.m. or once all runners are clear)

Charleston:

Calhoun Street from Meeting Street to Anson Street will have resident-only traffic from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., at which point it will close entirely (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Calhoun Street from King street to East Bay Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 p.m.)

Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Meeting Street from John Street to Wentworth Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 pm.) **Wentworth and Society will be open until 7:00 AM unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure**

Charlotte Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Henrietta Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Elizabeth Street from Calhoun Street to Charlotte Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

George Street from East Bay Street to King Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Anson Street from Calhoun Street to Society Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street will close at 4:30 p.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Arthur Ravenel Bridge Wonderway Lane will close at 6:30 a.m. (will remain closed until the bridge reopens)

Race Route will close at 6:00 a.m.:

Meeting Street from Romney Street to Woolfe Street and John Street to Hasell Street

Woolfe Street from Meeting Street to King Street

King Street from Cannon Street to Hasell Street

Wentworth Street from King Street to Meeting Street

Society Street from King Street to Meeting Street

George Street from King Street to Meeting Street

Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street

**The race route will reopen streets as runners finish and crews clear the roads. Most are expected to be open by noon.