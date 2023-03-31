MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of runners and walkers will lace up their sneakers for the 46th annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday.

Racers should stop by the Bridge Run Expo on Thursday and Friday to pick up their race day packet which includes bib number, computer timing chip, event information, sponsor gifts, and a Cooper River Bridge Run t-shirt.

The expo, held at the Charleston Area Convention Center, runs from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Packets cannot be picked up on race day.

Rain and wind are in the forecast for Saturday. While showers will likely hold off for later in the afternoon, racers should be prepared for some wet weather and breezy conditions, especially on the bridge.

BUS SHUTTLES AND TRANSPORTATION

Buses will be available for transport between Charleston and Mount Pleasant on Saturday. Buses to the start line run from 5:00 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. and you will need your race bib to board the bus.

Return buses will leave from downtown Charleston beginning at 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. to get racers back to their parking areas.

Buses will be marked according to the four parking areas.

Strollers will not be permitted. For more information about bus shuttles, please click here.

BOAT SHUTTLE

Organizers say racers who purchased boat shuttle tickets, your name will be on a list at the dock.

Boat Ferry to Patriots Point leaves Fountain Walk Dock, (on Concord Street, just North of the SC Aquarium at the end of Calhoun Street)

The boat will begin boarding at 5:45 a.m. and the first vessel leaves at 6:00 a.m.

The second will leave at 6:30 a.m., and the third will leave at 7:00 a.m.

Shuttle buses will transport participants to Coleman Blvd from Patriots Point to approximately 3/4 of a mile from the start.

After the race, boat shuttles will depart for Patriots Point beginning at 11:00 a.m. and leaves every thirty minutes with the last departure happening at 12:30 p.m.

SWEAT SHUTTLE

If you do not want to run with your bag, ‘sweat shuttle’ trucks will be located at the corner of Live Oak Drive at Coleman Boulevard and at Chuck Dawley Blvd. near the Sea Island Shopping Center. These trucks will take your bags (which must be pre-labeled with your name and phone number) until 7:40 a.m.

The truck will be parked at the end-of-race festival until 12:30 p.m.

SWEEPER BUS

A so-called sweeper bus on Patriots Point Road at Coleman Boulevard will start up the bridge at 10:30 a.m. to pick up any stragglers that have not made it over.

THE STARTING LINE AND RACE ROUTE

The starting line for the Cooper River Bridge Run is located just ahead of Simmons Street in Mount Pleasant, and heat markers begin near the Moultrie Shopping Center.

Organizers say you must wear your race bib number to be allowed on the course and on shuttles. Runners must position themselves by pace and color-coded heat numbers.

There will be porta johns’ staged along the race route, along with water and first aid sections for those who need them. Bands will also be positioned along the race route to pump you up for the big race!

The finish festival, which includes entertainment, food, vendors, souvenirs, and refreshments, will take place at Marion Square immediately following the race.

The race starts at 8:00 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

Several roads will begin closing in both Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston Friday in preparation for the Cooper River Bridge Run. See a full list of closures and times below:

Delays are expected on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant beginning Friday at 9:00 a.m. as setup begins.

Beginning 9:00 p.m. Friday, the following roads will be closed:

George Street between King Street and Anson Street (expected to open 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

Meeting Street between George Street and Wentworth Street (expected to open around 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

The following road closures will take place Saturday:

Mount Pleasant:

Coleman Boulevard from Fairmount to Hibben will close at 3:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard from Chuck Dawley to Live Oak will close at 5:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard from Ravenel Bridge to Live Oak will close at 6:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 10:00 a.m.)

All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge will close at 7:00 a.m., with a diversion of all southbound traffic onto Mathis Ferry Road (expected to reopen around 11:00 a.m. or once all runners are clear)

Charleston:

Calhoun Street from Meeting Street to Anson Street will have resident-only traffic from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., at which point it will close entirely (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Calhoun Street from King street to East Bay Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 p.m.)

Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Meeting Street from John Street to Wentworth Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 pm.) **Wentworth and Society will be open until 7:00 AM unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure**

Charlotte Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Henrietta Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Elizabeth Street from Calhoun Street to Charlotte Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

George Street from East Bay Street to King Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Anson Street from Calhoun Street to Society Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street will close at 4:30 p.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Arthur Ravenel Bridge Wonderway Lane will close at 6:30 a.m. (will remain closed until the bridge reopens)

Race Route will close at 6:00 a.m.:

Meeting Street from Romney Street to Woolfe Street and John Street to Hasell Street

Woolfe Street from Meeting Street to King Street

King Street from Cannon Street to Hasell Street

Wentworth Street from King Street to Meeting Street

Society Street from King Street to Meeting Street

George Street from King Street to Meeting Street

Hutson Street from King Street to Meeting Street

**The race route will reopen streets as runners finish and crews clear the roads. Most are expected to be open by noon.