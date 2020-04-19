Bring the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to your home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - State officials confirm 31,424 coronavirus cases and 2,391 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 633 cases and 83 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 30,791 cases and 2,308 deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 7,604 cases and 618 deaths, Wayne County has 6,088 cases and 501 deaths, and Oakland County has 6,109 cases and 471 deaths. The three areas have just over 63% of confirmed cases and just over 66% of deaths.