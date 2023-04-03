NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of community members came to the Royal Family Life Center to support Reggie Burgess as he begins his run for Mayor of North Charleston.

Monday’s event started with Burgess’s wife, Tracy, addressing those in attendance before the room went dark and a video began to play. Soon after, an emotional Burgess took the stage with his wife and son, Reggie Burgess II. Then, he took the podium.

“I got my family here in my family,” Burgess said. “Y’all are a part of my family, and I thank y’all so much.”

Burgess talked about his nearly 34-year career serving with the North Charleston Police Department, including the last five as police chief.

“The racial bias audits say all kind of things,” he said, “but one thing they said is no department they have seen in 12 years of doing that, has more robust community engagement programs than the City of North Charleston. We are everywhere. Why? Because we are true servants to our people, to our citizens.”

Now, Burgess is looking to continue serving his community in a different way, if elected in November.

“I am pledging,” he said, “100 percent, to work tirelessly for you all. All day, all night.”

And many neighbors at Monday’s campaign kickoff believe Burgess’s servant leadership is exactly what North Charleston needs for the city to have success. “I feel like his leadership is a balanced leadership and he’s not only for the city,”

North Charleston community member Nefertiti Brown said, “but he’s for the people, too, and that’s what we need. We need somebody to bridge the two together.”