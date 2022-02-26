POLK COUNTY, N.C (WSPA) – A bus driver died two days after being charged in a crash that injured five students in Polk County.

We previously reported that on Feb. 16 a bus traveled off the side of the road, down a bank and rolled onto it side along Howard Gap Road.

There were 21 students on the bus at the time of the crash. Five students were injured and taken to the hospital.

The bus driver, later identified as Jay Gardner, was charged with with failure to maintain lane control.

According to the Polk County Schools Superintendent, Jay Bennett Gardner, 59, of Mill Spring, passed away unexpectedly, on Feb. 18.

Gardner moved to Polk County in 2015 and became a bus driver for Polk County Schools.