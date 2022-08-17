CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walking out the door, temperatures are on the drier side and the skies won’t be as sunny compared to the last few days.

Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers said Wednesday is expected to be pretty dry and mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s through 7 a.m. and will warm up to the low 80s by lunchtime and will last through the afternoon.

Chances of showers will increase going into the afternoon. For Thursday and Friday, those chances of rain are expected to be higher.