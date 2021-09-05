Business boom for Lowcountry beach towns over Labor Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Restaurants in Lowcountry beach towns are feeling the rush this Labor Day Weekend.

Restaurants on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island are ending the summer tourism season on a high.

Lawrence’s Seafood Company on the Isle of Palms saw strong sales from open to close compared to a normal weekend.

“The sales have ben great. I can say that there are a lot of people out. A lot of energy, people are excited to be out,” said Perry Freeman of Lawrence’s Seafood Company.

On Sullivan’s Island, Dunleavy’s Pub has benefitted from the beaches being open for the entire summer.

Last year, Sullivan’s Island opened its beaches on Labor Day Weekend.

“We had all of summer this year people were able to come out to enjoy the beach. It’s been a much busier time on the island,” said Jamie Maher of Dunleavy’s Pub.

Freeman also said that he saw people taking more than one vacation in the Lowcountry this summer after not being able to travel last year.

“We’ve had guests that we saw the first week or two weeks we were open and we’ve already seen them back again and they don’t live here,” said Freeman.