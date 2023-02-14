WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Florist in West Ashley has a deep-rooted history in the Lowcountry.

Lucille Styles and her husband, Homer, opened the Downtown Charleston flower shop in February 1933. It was relocated from its original location to King Street, where it spent many decades before finally coming to West Ashley in 2015.

Charleston Florist has been passed down the family tree and is now owned by Kristi Johnson. She credits her great-grandmother’s hard work for getting them to where they are today.

“She would work seven days a week. She would be open by the bus stop when the military men would get off the bus and she would sell flowers so they could give it to their loved ones when they got home,” said Johnson. “It just kept going from there and from one generation to the next.”

Nearly a century in, business is still blooming. The shop had over 100 orders to fulfill this Valentine’s Day.

“I’ve got two little girls that love coming in here and it’s just something that is a very important part of my personal life, and I just couldn’t be more proud of being a part of such a big legacy here in Charleston,” said Johnson’s niece and fifth-generation florist, Kristina Diedrick.

But as every rose has its thorn, every business has its hardships.

“We’ve had many struggles especially through COVID. We’ve dealt with hurricanes. I can only image what my great-grandmother dealt with. So, we kept it going and we’re very proud,” Johnson told News 2.

Despite the hard times, Charleston Florist’s floral arrangements have become part of special occasions across the Lowcountry.

“It just makes me very proud, and I want to see it continue,” said Johnson.

Charleston Florist is located at 709 St. Andrews Blvd. They are open Monday-Friday from 10 am-4 pm. The family recommends calling the shop directly to place an order.