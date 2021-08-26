Businesses requiring employees to be vaccinated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some businesses are cracking down on requiring COVID-19 vaccines now that one shot has gotten full FDA approval. With the FDA approving the Pzifer vaccine this week more businesses are requiring employees to be vaccinated moving forward.

Delta and Disney, two of the latest companies to put pressure on workers to get vaccines.

“The major employers are moving in this direction or seriously considering doing that to enhance workplace safety,” said Prof. Joseph Seiner, University of South Carolina School of Law.

“It’s an additional layer of protection that allows individuals, workers, the government to feel much more comfortable with the use of that vaccine without negative reproductions,” said Prof. Seiner, University of South Carolina School of Law.

University of South Carolina professor Joseph Seiner says that the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are in the works to becoming FDA approved.

“Any time in the next month or 2 or 3 months certainly with respect to Moderna because they were right there at the same time getting that authorization and there’s no indication with Moderna there were no complications like you saw with J&J,” said Prof. Seiner, University of South Carolina School of Law.

Seiner says that employers are within their legal rights to mandate vaccines.

“For private employees, the answer is absolutely they can, there are very few exceptions such as religious or disability that could be an exception,” said Prof. Seiner, University of South Carolina School of Law.

The timeline for the FDA approval for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine still remains unclear.