Buy early: Fireworks shortage nationwide ahead of July 4th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking to shoot off fireworks for the Fourth of July, it’s best to buy early this year because the industry is facing shortages.

It leads back to the pandemic.

“It’s mostly due to supply chain disruptions and that has to do with the container shortages and the backup in shipping and shipping delays,” said Sherri Simmons, a spokesperson for TNT Fireworks.

It also can be tied to a boom in sales last Fourth of July.

Owners of a local shop, Pyro Pro, located on Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County say they’re feeling the impacts of the shortage, but only for some products.

“Things we’re seeing the most shortages on are reloadables like the artillery shells and the family packs, the multi-pack assortments, things like that,” explained Paul Crawford, an owner at Pyro Pro. “It’s kind of hard to find things like that right now they’re kind of in short supply.”

Fortunately for consumers, many businesses are keeping prices the same and not setting limits. But, you’ll have to buy early to get the best bang for your buck.

“Keeping it the same for the most part. I mean pretty much first come first serve. So we aren’t doing anything as far as a limit. If you want to buy it and we got it…you’re more than welcome to it,” said Crawford.