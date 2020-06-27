Camp Happy Days holds virtual summer camp during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Camp Happy Days has found a way to still hold summer camp for kids with cancer during the pandemic.

The “Camp in a Box” Virtual Summer Camp allows children to see all of their favorite camp counselors while doing fun activities.

On June 27, volunteers distributed boxes to campers outside of First Baptist High School and they will also deliver the boxes to children in a local hospital.

They told News 2 that a special 4th of July activity is also included in each “Camp in a Box” that was distributed today.