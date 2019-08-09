Candidates for Summerville Mayor voice ideas for growth, traffic control in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Filing season for Mayor of Summerville began earlier this week.

Once elected, the mayor is expected to combat a number of challenges that the residents deem important, including population growth and traffic.

“We are getting so many people in town and the traffic is getting horrible. I’d really like to see something done so the infrastructure is able to handle all the people coming in,” Says Sandy Thorton, a Summerville resident.

This week, three candidates have filed. Each says that they have their own solution to these problems.

“Growth is a big challenge. You cannot stop it, but you can plan for it. We need more comprehensive planning,” says Bill Hearn, a candidate for Mayor.

“I’d like to use strategic investment of the hospitality and accommodation taxes for our infrastructure as well as recreational opportunities in town,” says Fleming Moore, a candidate for Mayor.

“We can help with that through our zoning laws and our planning department and try to maybe increase our lot size. This way we won’t cram a bunch of houses into one place,” says Richard Waring, a candidate for Mayor.

While all three candidates have ideas for the future of Summerville, it will be up to the town to decide their new leader.

The challenge for that leader is said to be planning the future of Summerville without losing that small town luster.

“Summerville does a great job of keeping the small-town feeling but I would like to see that,” says Thorton.

The election commission expects more candidates could come forward to run for mayor.

The Election itself takes place on November 5th