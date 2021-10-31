Cane Bay home turned into Halloween haunted experience

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One neighborhood in Cane Bay took Trick-or-Treating to the next level this year.

Summerville resident, Carrie Williams, turned her Waterside house into an immersive Halloween experience called Granton Manor Haunt.

The event included six horror movie-inspired walkthroughs in the backyard, as well as scary decorations, and food trucks for visitors to enjoy.

There was also a kid-friendly tent full of prizes and a visit from Frankenstein.

People of all ages came out to enjoy the event, which Williams said was made possible thanks to sponsors and donations.

According to Williams, she started this fun Halloween tradition back in 2016, but the inspiration for it came long before.

“Actually when I was younger, my parents brought me into this and it was one individual in our neighborhood that started the whole thing. So, I’ve basically been obsessed with Halloween since the fifth grade,” Williams said.

Granton Manor Haunt was free of charge. Donations were accepted for the Berkeley Animal Center. Proceeds from t-shirt sales also went to the shelter.