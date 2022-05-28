JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 that happened Saturday morning.

One passenger is dead and another is injured following a single-car collision at 4:49 a.m. Saturday.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on I-95 when it veered off the road and hit an embankment and tree causing the car to flip.

There were six occupants in the car.

The passanger in the front seat was killed.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Passengers in the back seat were not injured.

The crash is under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.