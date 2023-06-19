SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather to celebrate the 1776 British in the Battle of Sullivan’s Island on Saturday at the Town Hall Plaza.

The Battery Gadsden Cultural Center will celebrate Carolina Day early on June 24 with a musket salute and remarks from local leaders.

Organizers say eventgoers will have the chance to hear the story of “the most unusual Patriot,” Robert Smith, and join in raising the Moultrie Flag over the town.

Members of the Daughter of the American Revolution, the Second South Carolina Regiment, and the town mayor will make an appearance.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Town Hall Plaza.