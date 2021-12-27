Carolina Panthers send players home following ‘significant number’ of positive COVID-19 tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers on Monday announced that the team has sent players home following what head coach Matt Rhule described as a “somewhat significant” number of positive COVID-19 tests.

Rhule said that the team had “a few positive tests” Monday morning and made the decision to send everyone home to prevent an outbreak. Although Rhule said that it appears cases seem to be clustered among players in certain positions, he declined to identify those positions at this point.

Six players have been added to the COVID-19 reserve list as of Monday, bringing the total number of players on that list to 13.

The most recently added players include defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, and center Matt Paradis.

Coaches remained in the building as of Monday, and Rhule said that coaches would likely work in their own offices and avoid gathering.

When asked about the possibility of postponing games, Rhule said he’d “show up to play the game whenever they tell [them] to play it.”

“Obviously this is a serious issue,” he said. “It’s kind of running rampant through society and through the league… We’ll control what we can control and that’s making sure we have the best roster possible.”

The Panthers are scheduled to travel to New Orleans Sunday for a game against the Saints.