MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting later this month, people will be able to catch a free ride aboard the Beach Reach Shuttle from the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to the Isle of Palms.

Trips to the beach are getting a little easier this summer.

“Starting Memorial Day weekend,” CARTA chairman Mike Seekings said, “CARTA is going to operate on every weekend for the summer, the Beach Reach, from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms. We couldn’t be more excited that it is coming back. It’ll be better than ever, and come on out and ride with us on weekends, out to the beach, for free.”

Last year’s inaugural season of the Beach Reach Shuttle saw a lot of success, that’s why CARTA, Mount Pleasant and the Isle of Palms agreed it was a great service to bring back.

“It really was a great promotional activity for us in getting people to the beach for free,” Seekings said. “So, we thought about it over the course of the winter. The board unanimously decided to bring it back again. We’re going to promote it, and we’re going to get people out to the beach.”

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says he’s a proponent of the service because it’s convenient for all beach-goers.

“For people who don’t want to put up with having to find a parking place once they get to the beach,” Haynie said, “or for those who don’t have their own car. Now, they have the use of public infrastructure to get to the publicly-owned beaches, and I think that’s a win-win.”

Haynie is optimistic the Beach Reach Shuttle will be a great way for tourists to access premier shopping and swimming destinations in the area.

“The folks that might be really interested in using it are tourists,” Haynie said, “visitors, who are not familiar with the area. They’re not familiar with beach parking. But anybody, no matter how long you’ve been staying in Mount Pleasant, in a hotel, can get to Towne Centre and park their car and catch the free bus.”

Seekings says their goal is to provide a reliable, free transit ride to some of the Lowcountry’s best beaches.

“We’re going to make sure that the ride is safe,” he said, “convenient and something that people enjoy when they’re taking their time on their days off to go to the beach. So, we want to make it a very positive experience and we intend to very much do that.”

The Beach Reach Shuttle service starts Saturday, May 28, and runs through September 5th. The service will also operate on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.