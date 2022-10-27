CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new initiative is underway to clean up bus stops in Charleston.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority and Keep Charleston Beautiful will host a bus route clean-up event on November 5th. Volunteers will walk to each bus stop and pick up litter along the way.

“It’s about creating some sense of pride in our neighborhoods, keeping our public realm clean and beautiful, and just picking up the litter where we have the chance to engage and take a little bit of ownership into everything that we have around us,” said Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks & Capital Projects for the City of Charleston.

The event is focused on CARTA’s Route 20 which spans from Mount Pleasant Street to Chalmers Street. According to officials, that is one of the longest-running and most popular routes.

One of the stops on that route has broken glass and graffiti. Leaders said they will also look out for those types of issues when cleaning up the stops.

“What we’re going to do on Saturday, November 5th is we’re going to go out and clean up around them. While we are out there we will have people from CARTA, including me, and we’ll get to see what’s going on out there,” said Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings, who serves as the Chairman of CARTA. “If there’s additional maintenance that needs to be done we will jump right on it.”

Clean bus stops would be a welcome change for frequent riders like Sara Elizabeth Devine.

“It really needs to keep the environment clean and safe for the next riders,” said Devine.

The clean-up event will take place from 9-11 am. Volunteers will meet at the Food Lion located at 1015 King Street. To sign up, click here.