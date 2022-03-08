CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As gas prices continue to rise, Lowcountry officials predict more people will turn to public transportation.

Despite an increase in fuel prices, Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority fares will remain the same at $2 per ride. CARTA Chairman and Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings believes ridership will increase due to high gas costs.

“We’ll see in the next two weeks or so if we get a spike from the gas prices and I suspect the answer is absolutely yes,” said Seekings. “You’re going to see more people hopping on board because two bucks a ride is a lot cheaper than $4-5 a gallon.”

Seekings said CARTA is in the process of rolling out a new fleet. He said many of the vehicles are battery electric.

Meanwhile, drivers are paying an average of nearly $4 per gallon in the Lowcountry. On Tuesday, customers like Stephen Darwak spent at least $3.99 at Circle K on East Bay Street. He said he topped off his tank in case prices go up even more.

“I’m going out of town tomorrow, so I figured I might as well. I don’t know what’s going on in the next few days,” said Darwak.

Other Lowcountry residents are planning to make some adjustments to save money.

“I am going to be doing less out-of-town travel. I go to a lot of concerts and that probably won’t be happening anytime soon,” said Blake Williams.

Josue Glover of Mount Pleasant said he plans to get a smaller car.

Seekings encouraged drivers who are feeling pain at the pump to use CARTA services. Riders can use the Transit App to view bus stops and schedules. For more information, click here.