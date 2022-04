CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) -A Cayce officer was killed early Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance.

According to Cayce Police Department, officers arrived on the scene around just after 2:30 a.m. when the suspect opened fire on the officers.

Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was killed as a result.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.