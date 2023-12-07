CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District and the City of North Charleston are teaming up to form a joint commission to improve student outcomes at North Charleston schools.

North Charleston Mayor-Elect Reggie Burgess, CCSD Acting Superintendent Anita Huggins, and Charleston County Councilman Henry E. Darby answered questions about the newly announced collaboration at district headquarters Thursday afternoon.

The commission will launch in January under the leadership of Councilman Darby. He is the principal of North Charleston High School and has more than 35 years of experience in education.

“I’m looking forward, firstly, in terms of the personalities that are going to be on board. Of course, we would like to have like-minded person, but of course we want those persons to come up with different perspectives as long as the individual, individuals are not obstructive. We want to move forward in the area of positivity,” Principal Darby said.

The principal estimated there will be 7-10 members on the commission. It is unclear how often they will meet, but officials said the plan for the group is to come up with actions to recommend to the city and district to be implemented as soon as August 2024.

“But then we will take those recommendations and we will act on them. Some of them may require school board approval,” Superintendent Huggins explained.

Superintendent Huggins listed a range of topics they’re hoping to cover through the work of the commission including equity, staffing, mentorship, wraparound services and more.

The leaders were asked about recent calls from several law makers for North Charleston schools to break away from CCSD and become a separate district.

“I can’t speak as to whether those conversations might continue but this effort, we certainly hope, will be a collaborative effort to address some of the concerns that we’ve heard from the community,” Huggins answered. “And as we look inside of our own system at how we improve opportunity and access for all children across the system. So, I’m hopeful for whatever time that I remain in this seat that we are able to work across the aisle.”

Huggins spoke on behalf of South Carolina State Representative Marvin Pendarvis who was not present on Thursday but told the leaders the new commission has his full support. He has been vocal in the past in suggesting North Charleston separate from CCSD.