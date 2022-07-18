CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) unanimously approved its school safety policy at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

CCSD has spent months developing plans and drills for their school safety policy. The school district and state leaders say these plans are needed to make sure there is a safe learning environment for students and staff.

“We want to have something that is effective,” says Jeff Borowy, CCSD’s Chief Operating Officer.

Borowy says the district is collaborating with state and local law enforcement agencies for policies in fire safety, school security, evacuations, and drills.

“We monitor those to make sure we are in compliance not only to maintain compliance but to provide our schools a sense of knowing how to handle those certain circumstances,” says Borowy.

Staff and personnel will go through active shooter/intruder security training twice a school year. After tragic events in Uvalde, Texas state representatives say it is crucial to get feedback from the community to see if changes need to be made to make sure students and staff are safe.

“As times change we have to change,” says South Carolina Representative Wendell Gilliard.

Rep. Gilliard says he’s been pushing for more safety measures in schools like installing metal detectors in elementary, middle, and high schools. He says it would add a second tier of safety.

“Nobody is saying that metal detectors are a solve-all. You would be crazy to believe that, but it is always good to have a two-tier safety bumper rather than one and the one is the human factor,” says Gilliard.

Borowy says CCSD is looking at possibly adding weapons detectors in schools and what it could look like for the future of the district.

“We’re working on those numbers now and we will be providing information to the board of whether or not that is something recommended, how much it could cost, or whether or not we can do it,” he says.

Gilliard says he plans on pre-filing a bill on installing metal detectors across South Carolina schools, in November.