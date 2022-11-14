CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two new security measures will be rolled out at the Charleston County School District, following months of discussion.

“Throughout this whole process, we’ve heard from parents, from teachers, school administrators, from community members, our law enforcement partners, and our board members have been very engaged in this discussion,” said Michael Reidenbach, the Executive Director of Security and Emergency Management for CCSD.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees voted in favor of hiring armed security guards to serve in buildings that are currently without a school resource officer due to staff shortages at local law enforcement agencies.

“When it comes to private security officers, we will engage with a private security company to begin the process of recruiting officers for those positions as well as working with our law enforcement partners to prioritize the locations we should focus on first in assigning those positions,” Reidenbach explained.

CCSD officials said they will pay for this service with money originally in place for SRO positions that haven’t been filled.

The board also approved allocating $1.2 million to purchase weapons detection devices for all district high schools.

Reidenbach said once they receive the equipment, they will work with the schools to determine how best to deploy the devices.

Two more security measures are on the table for next school year. On Monday, leaders recommended the incoming board consider using funds to purchase public safety radio enhancement systems and enhanced locks for classrooms when planning the fiscal year 2024 budget.

“When we look at all of the things that we need to do to try to make sure that we can do everything we can to keep our school safe, it really does require all of us coming together. And so, we are really fortunate here in Charleston County to have such great support in these efforts,” Reidenbach said.

Monday’s meeting was the last one scheduled before the newly elected board members take their seats.