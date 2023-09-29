CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on paid administrative leave during Monday’s school board meeting after a 5-to-4 vote. The Board’s Chair Pamela McKinney casted one of the five votes in favor of placing Dr. Gallien on leave, and today, she addressed the situation in a statement for the first time since that decision was made.

McKinney starts by saying this statement is in response to “the concerns raised by Charleston County School District (CCSD) principals and members of the broader community over the Board of Trustees’ decision to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave during an investigation.”

She says per policy, the Board is unable to comment on the specifics of personnel matters during an ongoing investigation.

She went on to say when a complaint or allegation is made about the chief executive leader of CCSD by an employee, it is incumbent upon the Board to act in the interest of the public, as well as students, staff and teachers by fully investigating the matter, and the Board voted unanimously to do so.

McKinney says the Board was split on whether to place Dr. Gallien on paid administrative leave and she emphasized that the decision was made in full compliance with District policy and HR best practices.

On Friday, News 2 reported that two different letters were sent to the Board from CCSD high school principals and elementary school principals addressing the Board’s decision to place Dr. Gallien on leave.

“We wanted the Board to know that what is happening at the board meetings,” Vanessa Brown, principal of Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies, said, “and the decisions that they are making, adversely affecting the work that we’re actually trying to do. We also wanted our community and the parents that we serve to know that we don’t support the decisions that the Board has been making.”

McKinney says she will remain as transparent with the public as laws and policies allow and will continue to listen and remain open to concerns.

Pamela McKinney’s full statement can be found below:

In response to the concerns raised by Charleston County School District principals and members of the broader community over the Board of Trustees’ decision to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave during an investigation, I would like to clarify the following:

Per policy GBEB and GBK the Board is unable to comment on the specifics of personnel matters during an ongoing investigation; this is a policy by which we must abide no matter the circumstances. However, given the heightened concerns in our community, I want to emphasize that this decision was made in full compliance with District policy and HR best practices.

When a complaint or allegation is made about the chief executive leader of Charleston County School District by an employee, it is incumbent upon the Board of Trustees to act in the interest of the public as well as in the interest of teachers, staff, and students by fully investigating the matter. The Board voted unanimously to conduct this investigation.

The Board was split on whether to place Dr. Gallien on paid administrative leave.

District Policy ensures that such investigations are conducted fairly, with no presumption of wrongdoing, until all the facts have been gathered and verified.

Regardless of the Trustees’ disagreement over placing Dr. Gallien on paid administrative leave, we have the responsibility of ensuring the integrity of the investigation while also ensuring Dr. Gallien does not suffer financially during the investigation’s duration.

I am hopeful that all stakeholders will suspend judgment and refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding this investigation so that we can protect the rights and interests of all employees. While we know these actions have raised questions, I want to assure you that I remain committed to the District’s priority: providing a high-quality education to every student in Charleston County School District!

I will remain as transparent with the public as our laws and policies allow and will continue to listen and remain open to your concerns.

Pam McKinney

Chair