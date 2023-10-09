CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees met for the first time since voting to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave two weeks ago.

The group was back in the same room on Monday for a Committee of the Whole meeting. Dr. Gallien’s employment status did not come up during Monday’s meeting, however it was going to be the sole focus of a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 pm. That meeting has since been cancelled.

The agenda included an open session with two items: to renew action on both authorizing an investigation of the superintendent and to place him on paid administrative leave.

According to the agenda, the meeting was in response to the Attorney General’s opinion on whether the board complied with the Freedom of Information Act requirements.

Notice of the meeting came 24 hours ahead, as required, but the board called it off at Monday’s COW meeting. Some board members said they had prior commitments and were concerned they weren’t given enough time to make arrangements.

“We should all be consulted when we’re going to have a meeting cause it’s important for us to be here to speak on behalf of our constituency,” said Courtney Waters, who represents District Four on the CCSD Board of Trustees.

Her colleague, Darlene Roberson, had similar opinions.

“Any meeting should be discussed with us because we do have calendars. And because this is not an urgency, it’s another mulligan, I ask that since we are all here, that we come up with a time that’s agreeable with all of us,” said Roberson, who represents District Eight.

A new time and date will be decided on.