CCSD board member fires back at Charleston Coalition for Kids’ attack ads

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board (CCSD) incumbent Christopher Collins is speaking out against attack ads from the Charleston Coalition for Kids. The ads, accuse Collins of collecting a “lavish” salary. Collins says the coalition is pumping what he calls “dark money” into the election.

Collins is the latest CCSD board member under fire from the Charleston Coalition for Kids, the organization running ads accusing Collins of taking salary that should be used for staff and students. Collins says the ads are false and lies.

Collins is speaking out accusing the coalition of using the money to win the upcoming school board election.

“Josh Bell and the Charleston Coalition for Kids have planned an attack scheme to take over the Charleston County School Board,” says Collins.

For Collins, he says the agenda of the coalition is clear to privatize some CCSD schools while closing others. Collins says this will open the door for the coalition to collect money from the district’s large operating budget.

“We believe this is what his goal is, it to make millions on the backs of Charleston County tax payers at the sake of these children,” says Collins.

The coalition’s Executive Director, Josh Bell fired back, saying the goal is to elect leaders focused on a stronger future for the school district.

“This is about public schools, we want all families to have a great public school,” says Bell. “There is no other agenda.”

Bell says Collins has voted to raise his salary and voted against new opportunities and expanded education for students. Collins says the claims are false.

“So, we’re being accused of a lot of things,” says Collins. “Living a lavish lifestyle but there is no school board member in the state of South Carolina that makes a decent salary, none. You don’t do it for the salary, you do it for the community.”

Exchanging jabs, Collins believes the coalition has failed to help the district and students. For Bell, he says the finger should be pointed at the school board.

“We believe that the school board has for too long, not put outcomes for students at the top of every agenda where it belongs,” says Bell.

With a little more than a week left until the election, Collins says he is considering taking legal action against the coalition if the ads don’t stop.