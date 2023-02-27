CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) board members participated in a budget workshop on Monday afternoon, and at the school board meeting that followed, Superintendent Don Kennedy introduced the district’s new interim chief financial officer (CFO).

CCSD board members are learning about developing the district’s budget ahead of the 2023 school year.

“We’ll go through an example of that for you today just to give you better insight,” the CCSD employee conducting the workshop said.

The process of issuing staff and teacher contracts was also highlighted during Monday’s workshop.

“Once the teacher contracts are issued,” the CCSD employee said, “we then take all of the data, and we do what’s called a budget reconciliation.”

Officials say that budget reconciliation is a lengthy process that looks at the district’s entire budget and expenditures.

“We go through cleaning the data,” the CCSD employee said, “scrubbing the data, to really make sure we balance budget to expenditures. Legally, you have to have a balanced budget. We go through that process and that’s how we establish the budget that’s presented forward to you.”

During the school board meeting, Superintendent Don Kennedy announced that current CCSD CFO Channa Williams has resigned to take another job.

“She is one of the most skilled CFOs in the country when it comes to governmental accounting,” Kennedy said, “and so her departure is a big loss for us.”

Kennedy introduced Jacquelyn Carlen as the appointee who will now fill the position.

“She is very qualified for this position,” he said, “and so we, and the Audit and Finance Committee, and the Board and I think the community, it’s good that she’s available and has accepted this responsibility. I have a lot of confidence in her, so I’m looking forward to working with her this upcoming budget.”

The future of Superintendent Kennedy’s employment was not discussed during Monday’s meeting. Carlen will start as interim CFO on Tuesday, March 7th.