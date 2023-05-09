CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees was in executive session for several hours as they learned more about candidates who meet their criteria for superintendent.

The Board is working to identify the district’s next superintendent.

“And we welcome BWP today to do that for us,” Board Chair Pamela McKinney said.

BWP & Associates, the search firm the district hired last month to help guide the process, shared several details about the search.

“We advertised and conducted a national search seeking the best possible candidates who fit the leadership profile,” Dr. Percy Mack said.

Mack says that profile was developed based on input the firm received from both CCSD Board members and the community.

“Instructional leadership,” Mack said, “effective communicator, collaborative manager and personal qualities. The selective candidates will have the following skill sets in these areas.”

The search yielded 44 applicants from 22 states, including 19 who have some superintendent experience. The firm expressed how strong of a candidate pool CCSD has to choose from.

“We also have been working with Savannah,” Dr. Kevin Castner said. “We also have been working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg. The applicant pool here is about almost identical as the applicant pool, with the exception that you have more superintendents that have applied here.”

Following the presentation, the Board went into executive session to gather more information on each candidate. After three hours, the Board returned to open session and made a proposal.

“I make a motion that we direct BWP to schedule interviews with the candidates,” CCSD Board member Ed Kelley said.

The motion passed unanimously. The number of candidates who will be interviewed for the superintendent position is not known at this time.

Once the new superintendent is selected, they are expected to begin on July 1.