CCSD board to discuss possibly phasing students back into the classroom for the upcoming school year

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost back to school time for kids across the Lowcountry.

Right now, the Charleston County School District is working to decide which students will be allowed to return in person after referencing that only 25-percent will return to the classroom.

School officials have made it clear there needs to be a consistent downward trend in the spread of COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to school in order to make this happen.

On Monday, the school board plans to meet to discuss what’s to come for the school year.

Items on the agenda include:

Revisiting metrics and the incidence rates in the Charleston area

Reviewing parent enrollment choice as well as teacher intent polling results

The September 8th restart information

School safe restart enrollment capacity.

“Assuming that the decline continues, then on September 8th, we’ll begin to phase in as many as one-fourth of our students in smaller sizes and classrooms,” said Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait.

The board plans to discuss how they’re going to figure out which students will get to return to the classroom in-person when they meet Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.