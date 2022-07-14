CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The public had the opportunity to give their feedback on Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) plan to build a new Early College High School building. The school district is looking to start construction by the end of this year.

They are looking to start construction on a 65,000-square-foot new school in December 2022.

It will be built at the Wilmot J. Fraser campus which hasn’t been used for years. CCSD leaders are discussing building a nearly $30 million school on the campus.

They want to use this space to have new amenities such as science labs, a cafeteria, and a gymnasium. For two years, the district has been putting together plans to build a new school, and hearing feedback on what’s next for the campus is critical for school district leaders.

“Taking input consolidating it, seeing what changes need to be and modifications. We wanted to know what the community wanted to see in this complex and we have made a number of adjustments. The light at the end of the tunnel is there to where we want in the next 5 to 6 months to begin construction,” says Jeff Borowy, CCSD’s Chief Operating Officer.

CCSD anticipates construction to be completed by July 2024.