JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) officials held a meeting Wednesday night with members of the community to discuss the proposal for a new learning center on James Island.

The meeting took place at Camp Road Middle School as officials discussed different options to neighbors on how they plan to increase the availability of pre-K to families on James Island.

CCSD officials presented two options during the meeting.

“Option one is the original,” CCSD’s executive director of capital programs Jasmeen Shaw said. “Of course, the brand-new facility, early learning with the family development center component added to it at the James Island Middle School campus for 370 students. Option two are additions to annex the buildings to existing schools. So, James Island Elementary would get an addition, 200-student building, and it will be infant through pre-K only at James Island. And an addition to Stiles Point Elementary for 300 students from preschool to kindergarten.”

The second option would also not include the new early learning center. CCSD has recommended option one, however, they say whichever option is chosen, they will provide a quality early childhood program that provides adequate support for families.

“If the option ends up being not an early learning center,” one CCSD official said, “it will not be as fast as we could do with an early learning center, but we’re always going to keep families and our community partners in mind.”

After discussing the potential layout for each option, community members were able to ask questions and share their concerns about the proposals.

“Right now,” one neighbor said, “what I see is happening is utter chaos with the traffic situation in a tight neighborhood coming from two different directions.”

CCSD’s response to that neighbor’s concern about increased traffic and limited parking on the island is that they must conduct a traffic study before any development takes place, and they must also meet specific South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) regulations.