CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Edith L. Frierson Elementary School has a new permanent principal after the Charleston County School District (CCSD) named Latrice Smalls as the permanent principal.

Smalls has served as interim principal for the school since the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

She previously served as a middle school teacher at R.D. Schroder Middle School and an elementary teacher at C.C. Blaney Elementary School.

She then became assistant principal at Stono Park Elementary School for seven years, where she implemented research-based teaching practices and transformative curriculum development.

“Ms. Smalls has demonstrated tremendous leadership in her short tenure at Frierson,” said Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, Interim Associate Superintendent of the Elementary Learning Community. “We are very excited to welcome her to this role permanently and to see the continued growth of Frierson under her leadership in the years to come.”