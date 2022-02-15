CCSD parents calling for more mental health services with ESSER funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Charleston County School District decides how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds, some parents want to see more mental health resources in school.

Mental services are listed as one of the six priorities for use of CCSD’s ESSER fund. During Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, some community members spoke in front of the CCSD board to express their concerns about the district’s current mental health offerings.

“In D10, we don’t have the mental health supports we need in our schools right now and our students are suffering,” said one man.

Joy Brown also spoke up and said “there are no mental health counselors at most of our high schools.” Brown has two kids at CCSD and serves on the D10 Constituent Board.

The public comments drew a response from CCSD leaders later in the meeting during an update on ESSER funds. They said there is mental health support across the district.

“As somebody who serves on a constituent board, we have seen an increased number of kids clearly needing mental health services and that needs to be the priority,” Brown told News 2.

Brown said West Ashley High School doesn’t have any mental health counselors on staff. She would like to see a designated mental health counselor at each school, especially middle and high schools.

According to Jennifer Coker, the Executive Director of Alternative Program and Services for CCSD, they have a layered approach to mental health, offering more than just one-on-one counseling.

“We have positive-behavior support in place as well as a social-emotional learning curriculum,” said Coker. “And then we provide what we call tier 2 support so that would be groups, so we have counselors, school psychologists, social workers that can provide groups to students who maybe have a similar need of support.”

When asked if having a mental health counselor at every school was attainable, Coker said not at the moment because of shortages, but she said providing someone who is a mental health professional or has training in the field is possible.

According to Coker, the district usually gets 50-55 counselors through the Department of Mental Health, however, she said this year there is a shortage.

As for the ESSER funds, Coker said some of the money is already being used for mental health services such as implementing calming rooms and art therapy.