CCSD parents share concerns over restart plan, virtual academy option

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) parents are faced with the decision of in-person or virtual learning for their child’s return to school. Some parents are raising concerns with the district’s restart plan including the virtual academy.

Parents are faced with a tough decision on education during a pandemic and what’s they feel is best for their children. That decision could look like learning in a classroom versus in the living room.

“It was really hard as a parent to have to make a decision without all the information,” says CCSD parent Francis Beylotte.

“Definitely a tough decision as a parent and not one to take lightly,” says another CCSD parent Jess Cuthbert.

“I do believe for my kids at least being in school is going to ultimately be what’s best for them,” says Cuthbert.

“I want them out of my house,” says Beylotte. “I want them in school but at the same time I would much prefer that if they’re doing virtual they’re doing it with their home school, with their teachers they know.”

One of the biggest questions parents like Beylotte are having; At what point is it safe to return to in-person instruction?

“The school board has not said you know we have the infection rate under five percent or we have a steady decrease in the seven day average,” says Beylotte.

While a hard choice, Cuthbert says he knows the district is faced with tough decisions too.

“Right now I certainly understand that there is just some things that they unfortunately still don’t know,” says Cuthbert.

One piece of advise offered by Cuthbert, being honest with children throughout the process.

“But I think every parent needs to be upfront with their kids and tell them what’s going to occur and how it’s going to look,” says Cuthbert.

The Charleston County School District is asking parents to decide whether or not to send their children to the virtual academy by august 14th.