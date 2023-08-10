CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Charleston County students get ready to head back to the classroom, district leaders are busy preparing the cafeterias.

The Charleston County School District Nutrition Services team will roll out some changes this upcoming school year, which begins on August 23rd, starting with a way to keep lunch lines moving faster.

“They’re really long. I usually go like 15 minutes after,” said Tyler Nelson, a CCSD student.

CCSD plans to combat the congestion with a new cloud-based point of sale system. The Nutrition Services Executive Director, Walter Campbell, said the old system used to shut down often which led to delays.

“We’re trying to decrease the friction points so students can get through the line faster and have more time to eat lunch,” Campbell told News 2.

The district is also expanding its Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) from 50 to 65 schools. Officials said that means about 33,000 students out of the district’s nearly 50,000 are eligible to eat lunch at no cost.

CCSD is improving their outreach to families who are not part of CEP schools but are eligible for the free meals by holding events throughout the community.

Campbell said while they are still dealing with supply chain issues and high food prices, they’re not opting out of the best quality products.

“We can buy a 30-cent burger that has 27 ingredients, but we don’t. So, we may spend 80 cents to a dollar for a burger that has only five ingredients because it’s a much better product,” the executive director said.

About $900,000 worth of food, drink, and supplies are being delivered over the next few days. Meanwhile, the cost of a school lunch will be $2.75 this year.