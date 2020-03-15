CCSD releases locations of meal service for students during school closure

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Schools will be closed beginning on Monday, March 16 through March 31. Governor Henry McMaster ordered temporary school closure during a press conference Sunday afternoon in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina.

Beginning Monday, March 16, CCSD Nutrition Services will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger during the school closure.

Students from neighboring districts will be eligible to participate in the meal service offered at Charleston County locations.

The meals will be distributed, Mondays through Fridays from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, by a drive-through pick up service.

The meals can be picked up from the following locations: