CCSD releases locations of meal service for students during school closure

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Schools will be closed beginning on Monday, March 16 through March 31. Governor Henry McMaster ordered temporary school closure during a press conference Sunday afternoon in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina.
Beginning Monday, March 16, CCSD Nutrition Services will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger during the school closure.
Students from neighboring districts will be eligible to participate in the meal service offered at Charleston County locations.
The meals will be distributed, Mondays through Fridays from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, by a drive-through pick up service.
The meals can be picked up from the following locations:
- Carolina Voyager Charter
- Charleston Charter for Math and Science
- Charleston County School of the Arts
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- Goodwin Elementary School
- Harborview Elementary School
- Haut Gap Middle School
- Ladson Elementary School
- Laing Middle School
- Sanders Clyde Elementary School
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- Stall High School
- West Ashley Middle School