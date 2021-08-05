CCSD reveals two capital projects ahead of 2021-2022 school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new school years means a new school for students in the West Ashley area.

Charleston County School District (CCSD) unveiled their third Center for Advanced Studies in West Ashley on Thursday.

The center will serve students in West Ashley, John’s Island and Ravenel-Hollywood, opening its doors on August 18.

Students will be able to learn about automotive technology, health science, sports medicine, engineering, welding and cybersecurity among other subjects.

Principal of the West Ashley CAS, Dale Metzger, is excited to welcome students after 12 years of work.

“It’s really a beautiful building, great facilities. All the students that have come through are amazed at the opportunities that they’re going to have,” said Metzger. “We’ve had seniors that have come through from West Ashley and they’re upset. They’re like ‘Why didn’t they have this when I started here?’”

The building sits next to the campus of West Ashley High School and was funded by about 43 million in tax dollars.

CCSD unveiled another capital project on Thursday. Julian Mitchell Elementary received renovations to their front office, HVAC system and roof.

New furniture, paint jobs and other facilities are among the other new additions to the school.

“We have the science lab where we can integrate science through the curriculum for our students. We also have a new computer lab facility and throughout the building you’ll see the opportunity for engagement for our scholars,” said Principal Amber Sainz.

For CCSD, reaching the finish line on two major projects means giving the community what they need.

“These two schools that we visited today got just as much attention as any other school would. So it does feel good if we open up one school, if we open up a classroom it feels good because we are providing a new upgraded space for our CCSD students,” said BJ Sturman, Interim Director of Capital Programs.