CCSD says students will not be punished for not wearing masks despite district requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of parents protested outside of the CCSD headquarters and some voiced their concerns inside during a district meeting. Some who spoke say they are for this mandate, but they want the rules enforced clearly and others want the schools current mask requirement taken away.

“Special needs families like mine continue to face an agonizing choice. To send them to school, exposing them to potential death due to COVID-19 or keep them at home where they will receive a fraction of services,” says one CCSD parent.

District leaders say they are tracking the surge in Delta variant cases, pointing out hundreds of cases spreading through schools.

“We have followed the same guidelines the entire pandemic. We have done more than 2,000 cases of contact tracing,” says Jeffery Borowy, Chief Operating Officer.

CCSD board members spent hours going over the current state of their mask requirement that is in effect until at least October 15th. Reverend Dr. Eric Mack, chairman of the board says this requirement is the best way to keep students in the classroom.

“We also don’t want students to be punished or sent home from school because we have seen what a year of disruption can do to all of our students,” says Dr. Mack.

As parents gathered on the sidewalk of district headquarters, speaking for and against the current requirement, some students spoke inside the meeting on how this mandate is affecting them.

“They can’t make us not breath oxygen. God put oxygen for us to breath and not to be afraid of it,” says one CCSD student.

“Our hope continues to be that everyone will comply with the mask requirement for the greater good of all,” says Dr. Mack.

The district also discussed the use of their Esser III funds, which is federal money given to the state to help schools through the pandemic. CCSD plans to use more than $3.2 million for sanitation supplies in efforts to keep schools safer and cleaner.