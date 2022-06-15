CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A security official at the Charleston County School District took questions on Wednesday about the district’s current safety measures and ways they hope to improve.

“There’s still a lot to learn from the situation in Texas but we’re certainly always conducting a comprehensive review of our plans, particularly after something like this happens,” said Michael Reidenbach, referring to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

According to Reidenbach, the Executive Director of Security and Emergency Management at CCSD, the district will test out a new device this upcoming school year that will solely detect firearms as opposed to all metals. They are hoping to decrease the number of weapons brought to school.

When walking through this new detector, students will not have to empty their pockets, therefore speeding up the search process. According to Reidenbach, the device will be used as part of the district’s Random Search and Safety Team.

“The more quickly and efficiently we can search students, the more opportunity there will be to have a greater impact of that program by searching more students,” said Reidenbach.

Right now, only two of the district’s alternative programs use traditional metal detectors full time, however, Reidenbach said all middle and high schools have metal detector wands available to them.

According to the executive director, when they studied the possibility of placing metal detectors at every school, they determined a Random Search and Safety Team would have a greater impact. The random searches are meant to deter students from bringing weapons because they don’t know when officials will conduct a search.

As for School Resource Officers, Reidenbach hopes to have them placed in every school, however, the SROs are employed by local law enforcement agencies and that plan depends on the agencies’ funding.

According to Reidenbach, random patrol teams and off-duty officers monitor schools without SROs.

Jody Stallings teaches 8th grade at Moultrie Middle School and told News 2 he noticed increased security during the last few weeks of school.

“I think the police presence that we have there, I think upped the vigilance. Making sure that teachers’ doors are locked, making sure students are where they’re supposed to be,” said Stallings. “We saw district security officials going from school to school making sure security measures are in place.”

When asked if the district has discussed arming staff members, Reidenbach said that responsibility will be left to dedicated security personnel.

“We’ve chosen at this point to focus on trying to get a full-time security presence because we feel like individuals who are there focused on the security of the campus should be the ones with that responsibility,” said Reidenbach.

He also addressed an open door at one school that raised concern when South Carolina Representative Wendell Gilliard toured the school.

According to Reidenbach, some doors are unable to be secured because of fire code requirements. However, in those situations, they have increased perimeter fencing as well as additional secured interior doors.