CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston County teachers and community members are continuing to push for higher pay as the Board of Trustees gets closer to voting on next year’s budget.

Several speakers stood before the Committee of the Whole on Monday to show their support for a $5,000 dollar salary increase and a one-time $5,000 bonus for teachers using available ESSER III funds.

“Teachers are physically exhausted and financially stretched,” said one woman during the public comment section of the meeting.

The call for higher pay comes as the board gets ready to take the next step in finalizing the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. During Monday’s meeting, the Committee of the Whole heard multiple scenarios that are being considered for the budget.

Last week, the CCSD’s Audit and Finance Committee recommended the board adopt the version which includes a 9.8 mill increase and a $5,000 salary increase for all teachers, up to 40 years of experience. This also includes a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment for non-teachers.

“As a small business owner, I will happily accept a 10 mill increase on my property taxes if I know it’s going to help recruit and retain teachers,” said Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran who spoke up during the meeting.

Superintendent Don Kennedy told News 2 they are about a month behind schedule in adopting next year’s budget. The first reading was supposed to happen in May, but it was postponed to later this month.

The one-time teacher bonus will also be considered at the upcoming board meeting.

“The Audit and Finance Committee asked staff to take a look at different scenarios. The $5,000 bonus is out there. They also asked us to take a look at a $1,000 bonus, a $2,000 bonus, and a $7,000 bonus,” Superintendent Kennedy said.

The current plan is for the board to vote on the first reading of the budget at their meeting on June 26th. Leaders are also expected, during the meeting, to consider reducing positions within the district to balance the budget.