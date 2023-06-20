CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Teacher pay continues to be a hot topic in the Charleston County School District.

The need for higher teacher pay is no secret in CCSD.

“Teachers here just do not make enough. It saddens me that they can’t even live in the same, I live in mount pleasant, they can’t afford to live in Mount Pleasant,” CCSD Substitute teacher, Jennifer Mallin said.

Mallin was inside the board of trustees meeting today and is a substitute teacher at Wando High School.

She says a teacher salary increase is years overdue.

“The teachers are who is taking care of our students. If teachers are happy our students are going to be happy.” Mallin said.

Tuesday the CCSD board continued their work to meet those needs.

The board had the first budget reading, including different options for increasing teacher salaries.

They decided on a $5,000 salary increase with an 8.3 millage increase for taxpayers.

Current Superintendent Don Kennedy expressed he was discouraged it took so long to get to this point.

“There’s’ a level of frustration from me, from the finance team in the district. So, I’m meeting with the finance team and we’re going to work through the level of frustrations, ” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says he’s glad the board finally reached a decision.

“I am pleased that the board did vote tonight to approve the 8.3 mill increase, which will include the $5,000 teacher salary increase for all teachers in the district,” Kennedy said.

Also, in the meeting today in a 6 to 3 vote, the board approved a revised contract with the new superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.

The second budget reading will be July 6.