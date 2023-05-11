CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board is one step closer to finalizing the fiscal year 2024 budget amid a call from teachers to increase their pay.

“I think any scenario that doesn’t include a significant teacher salary increase will be detrimental to our students,” said Patrick Martin, an English teacher at the Charleston County School District.

On Thursday, the CCSD Audit and Finance Committee voted to recommend a 7.1 mill increase to give teachers a $5,000 pay bump next year. The recommendation also includes a 2.5% COLA and a step increase for nonteachers. This will show in property taxes for businesses, owners of second homes and items like cars and boats.

“The total dollar increase in taxes is 11.3 million dollars. So, to be able to give just the 5,000 dollar increase for teachers, that’s almost 24 million dollars,” explained Superintendent Don Kennedy.

The plan will go to the school board on May 22 for the first reading of the budget book.

Meanwhile, Martin and other teachers are pushing for a $50,000 starting salary and a $7,000 salary increase on every cell of the salary scale, for up to 40 years of experience. He said increased pay is needed to solve recruitment and retention issues.

“People are leaving Charleston County in droves because it’s a great place to live, but it’s not a great place to live if you can’t afford it,” Martin said. “So, teachers simply aren’t paid enough to continue to work here and they’re moving other places that will fairly compensate them for their efforts and they can live in the community where they teach.”

Teachers have been ramping up community outreach to gain support for their goals. They started a petition, which can be found here.

District officials said there will be a public hearing on June 19 ahead of the second reading of the budget on June 26.